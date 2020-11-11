SPD investigating shootout that left one person hospitalized

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex leaves one woman in the hospital.

Shreveport Police were called to the 700 block of Wallace Road just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. There they found a woman in a car suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the woman was injured during a shootout involving three cars at the Villa Marquis Apartments on Valley View Drive.

No arrests have been made in this shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.