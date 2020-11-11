Your Local Election Headquarters
SPD investigating shootout that left one person hospitalized

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex leaves one woman in the hospital.

Shreveport Police were called to the 700 block of Wallace Road just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. There they found a woman in a car suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the woman was injured during a shootout involving three cars at the Villa Marquis Apartments on Valley View Drive.

No arrests have been made in this shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

