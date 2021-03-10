Drive-by shooting near school in Sunset Acres leaves homes, cars hit; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are searching for suspects following a drive-by shooting that left cars and homes damaged near an elementary school in the Sunset Acres neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 3:29 p.m. about shots being fired in the 3000 block of Park Ridge Street, which is in the same area as Sunset Acres Elementary School.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a black Sedan drove up to a home and started shooting at a group of people who were sitting under a carport. The people at the home returned fire, and the black sedan took off.

SPD says no one was hurt or injured, but they found a couple of cars and homes along the street that were damaged by bullets. Police also found a car that crashed into a light pole.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Include CAD # 21-000982 with your tip.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.