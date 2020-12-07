SPD investigating Sunday evening shooting in Cedar Grove neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to SPD, just before 6:30 p.m. officers responded to W. 77th and Dowdell Street on reports of a shooting.

Police say two women were shot and taken to Ochsner LSU to be treated for their injuries. It is unknown at this time if their injuries are life-threatening or not.

There are currently no suspects in this shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.