SPD investigating Tuesday night shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigation is underway after a man arrived at a Shreveport hospital with a gunshot wound.

Shreveport Police say the man was taken to Willis-Knighton Medical Center around 11 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was then transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

The man told police that he was shot at the La Tierra Villa apartment complex earlier in the evening.

SPD is still working on finding the initial crime scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you updates as they become available.

