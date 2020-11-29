SPD investigating two fatal weekend shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating two separate fatal weekend shootings.

The first happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

Police originally thought it was a car crashed, but found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 20 year-old victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died.

Police believe the victim was shot by multiple unknown suspects that were in a separate vehicle.

The latest shooting happened Sunday morning on Lexington Avenue.

Police found a 20-year-old male lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim later died.

Police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.

