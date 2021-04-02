SPD investigating two Friday night shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL.KMSS) – Shreveport investigators are looking into two shootings that happened within minutes of each other.

According to Shreveport police, around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Barret Street.

Just minutes later another shooting was reported on Texas St. At this time it is unknown if these shooting are tied together.

One person was shot in the shooting on Barret Street, it is unknown on their condition and if they were taken to the hospital.

Both of these shooting are under investigation and there is no further information at this time.