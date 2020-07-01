SPD: Investigation ends following arrest of man accused of attempted murder in March

(L-R) Kadarius Jenkins, 18, Quinterrius Brown, 18, and Johntrell Crutchfield, 21, have all been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in early March. (Photos: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another Shreveport man has been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in early March that left another man injured by gunfire.

Calveon Raphiel, 21

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 21-year-old Calveon Raphiel is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the drive-by shooting of 20-year-old Damian King, who was a passenger in a car when Raphiel and 18-year-old Quinterrius Brown allegedly opened fire on him.

The shooting happened on March 5, just before 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Meriwether Road and Jewella Avenue. Officers say they were called to the Willis Knighton South hospital on reports of a man showing up to the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. Police spoke with King and learned that a car had pulled alongside him fired multiple shots into their vehicle. A woman and a small child were also in the car with King during the shooting, but they were not injured. King was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and he is still recovering from his injuries.

Related Content Reward offered: Help Shreveport police find two wanted suspects in shooting

SPD says an investigation was prompted, and investigators held interviews and collected enough evidence before they were able to identify multiple people who were involved with the shooting.

On March 9, 21-year-old Johntrell Crutchfield was taken into custody and he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police say they secured warrants charging Brown and Raphiel, with one attempted first-degree murder. Both of their bonds were set at $100,000 each.

Kadarius Jenkins, 18, was charged on April 22 with principle to first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. On that same day, detectives found Quinterrius Brown and he was taken into custody without incident. Brown was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his warrant.

Johntrell Crutchfield, 21 (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Kadarius Jenkins, 18 (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Quinterrius Brown, 18 (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

According to SPD, officers were called to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m. about a man showing up with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. When they arrived at the hospital, they learned that Calvin Raphiel had been shot and police say they spoke with him before he was taken into surgery.

Raphiel reportedly told SPD he was walking down Carleton Avenue when he was shot by an unknown individual in a white Crown Victoria. Police say no crime scene was found, and Raphiel remains in the hospital. He will be booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his warrant when he is released.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.