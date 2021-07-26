SPD: Juvenile critically injured in S. Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday evening following a shooting in a South Shreveport neighborhood.
According to Shreveport police, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Elmview Street. When they arrived they found out that a four-door dark-colored Kia pulled up and a male in the backseat fired one shot hitting the juvenile in the butt.
Police say the teen is in surgery at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
