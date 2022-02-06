SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a southwest Shreveport mobile home park that left one juvenile dead.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of Flournoy Lucas Road.

The victim, a juvenile, was taken to Willis Knighton South Hospital by private vehicle, where he later died.

In the initial report, police said prior to the shooting, a witness overheard three juveniles arguing before one pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Although police have not stated whether an arrest has been made, if they conclude the shooter is a juvenile, the name will not be released.

Shreveport police ask that anyone who has information on this fatal shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.