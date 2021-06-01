SPD: Juvenile found dead in street in MLK neighborhood

SPD investigating the shooting death of a juvenile male in the MLK neighborhood late Monday night. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a juvenile is found shot to death in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Montana Street Monday around 10:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a juvenile male in the street with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD currently has no suspects in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will bring you more updates as they become available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.