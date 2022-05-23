SPD K-9 Officer Sjaak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department arrested a man avoiding arrest for domestic abuse with the help of a K-9 officer Monday.

According to police, officers arrived at a home in the 11000 block of Woodmere Street to respond to a domestic abuse call. Officers tried to get the occupants in the home to come out but they would not.

SPD K-9, Sjaak was called to the scene to assist with the arrest.

Sjaak was able to find 29-year-old Ronald Harris hiding in a neighboring backyard. Harris received minor injuries during the arrest and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Harris was arrested and is charged with domestic abuse battery with strangulation and child endangerment.