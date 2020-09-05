SPD, K-9 Diesel capture Shreveport man, accused of raping child under 12-years-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit have arrested a local man who allegedly raped a little girl who is under the age of 12.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 45-year-old Antonio Taylor is charged with first-degree rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

SPD says an investigation was launched on July 1 when a child told police that Taylor raped her. Through interviews and other investigative means, detectives gathered enough evidence to secure a warrant for Taylor’s arrest.

Friday morning, the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, the Shreveport PD Warrants Unit, and K9 Diesel went to Taylor’s home in the 2500 block of Murray Street to arrest him.

Taylor reportedly hid in a built-in laundry hamper inside of the home and refused to surrender. Shreveport police say K9 Diesel was released and took Taylor into custody.

Taylor was treated for a dog bite at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Hospital then booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his warrant. His bond is set at $250,000.

