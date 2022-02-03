SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for two men in connection with the armed robbery of a West Shreveport bank Thursday afternoon.

According to online dispatch records, a call came in about a suspicious person around 11:30 a.m. at the Capital One Bank on Mullin Street and Hassett Avenue.

SPD Lt. M. Harvey says it turns out that person was picked by three men and taken to the bank.

“We don’t know whether he was forced or how that actually happened right now, but they sent him inside to steal some money. He went in there and contacted the bank people.”

When SPD pulled up, Lt. Harvey says the men outside took off in the Buick, heading west on Greenwood Road before the vehicle crashed on Westwood Park and Lyba and they fled on foot. One was caught, but K-9s have been called in to assist in the search for the other two men.

Lt. Harvey says the man who was sent inside the bank is a victim. It is unclear if they were forced to rob the bank or not.

