SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a K9 unit captured an alleged car wash burglar early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a possible burglary in progress around 2:15 a.m. at a car wash in the 1300 block of Rex Avenue. Shreveport Police K9 Barry was close to the scene and responded to the call as well.

When K9 Barry arrived on the scene, he was deployed and captured the alleged burglar later identified as 50-year-old Freddie Smith.

Smith was treated for minor injuries and was then booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with one count of simple burglary.