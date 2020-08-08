SPD K9 Officer Dice convinces armed robbery suspect to stop running from police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a couple in west Shreveport Friday morning.

Although 34-year-old LaWillie Hays first ran from police, he was arrested after SPD’s K-9 Officer Dice responded to the scene and convinced him it would be a good idea to stop running.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, Shreveport patrol officers respond to reports of an armed robbery in the 3000 block of Bert Kouns.

Arriving officers spoke with victims who said while they were sitting in their vehicle the parking lot of Ranchland on Bert Kouns, a male, later identified as Hays

On August 7, 2020, just before 6:30 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 3000 block of Bert Kouns at Ranchland on reports of an Armed Robbery. Arriving officers made contact with the victims who disclosed that while they were sitting in their vehicle on the parking lot of the business a male subject, later identified as 34-year-old LaWillie Hays, opened their car door and robbed them at gunpoint.

He took a cell phone and car keys and then ran toward Southland Park Drive.

A patrol officer who was circulating the area spotted Hays and tried to get him to stop, but Hays kept on running. But then, Dice showed up and got things under control, so to speak.

Hays was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Following interviews with investigators, Hays was charged with armed robbery and resisting an officer and in now a guest of taxpayers at the Shreveport City Jail.

