SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say one of their K9s helped take down a suspect in an armed robbery of a local convenience store earlier this month.

It happened around 1 a.m. on July 6 in the 3300 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police say officers called to the scene talked to witnesses and learned that the accused robber, later identified as 27-year-old Tre’sean Polk, entered the store and pulled a firearm on the store clerk.

A witness told officers that they entered the store and noticed that the clerk was endangered and then pulled out their legally owned handgun and challenged Polk. Police say Polk then turned toward the witness and pointed his gun them. Feeling threatened, the witness shot in the direction of Polk but missed, causing Polk to run out of the store.

K9 Sjaak was near the store and was able to track Polk to a wooded area west of the store, ultimately finding him and taking him into custody.

Polk was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later arrested for his alleged involvement and charged with one count of armed robbery.