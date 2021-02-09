SPD: Local homeowner kills alleged intruder who opened fire, wounding female inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a local homeowner allegedly shot and killed an alleged intruder after he allegedly forced his way into the man’s home late Monday and wounded a woman inside.

Police say when the alleged intruder opened fire inside the home, injuring the occupant, the homeowner was able to return fire in self-defense and struck the man in the upper body. No arrests have been made and the homeowner has not been charged.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport Police responded a report of a home invasion in the 6500 block of Henderson Street.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive adult male suffering from a gunshot injury to the upper body.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In addition, officers found an adult female suffering from a gunshot injury to the leg. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with a non-life-threatening injury.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators at the scene collected evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses.

The preliminary investigation determined the deceased male allegedly forced his way into the residence while armed with a firearm, and allegedly fired multiple shots, hitting the female in the leg.

The deceased’s identity will be released at a later date.