SPD looking for 2 suspects in N. Shreveport shooting, 1 wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for two people in connection to a shooting at the Northside Villa Apartments where a man was wounded by gunfire Tuesday evening.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Market Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Police say the man was stepping out of one of the apartments when he was shot.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and he is expected to survive from his injuries.

SPD says two individuals fled the scene on foot and they were wearing all black.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

