SPD: Looking for a possible suspect in a robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help in finding and identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a robbery that happened in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue on March 12.

Police were able to get video footage of the suspect and provided photos to release to the public to help get the suspect identified.

If you can help identify the suspect or have any information contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373

Please provide CAD # 20-041856 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.