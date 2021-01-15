SPD looking for suspect in late-night shooting in Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is hospitalized, and police are looking for her boyfriend after a late-night shooting in the Allendale neighborhood.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a woman was sitting in a car on Ashton Street with her boyfriend when he shot her in the chest. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport by private vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

SPD is still looking for the woman’s boyfriend. Police think he is driving a grey Lincoln.

