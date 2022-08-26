Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two men wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a woman Sunday.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Myrtle Avenue to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

According to police, they were able to determine that multiple suspects were involved in the shooting and obtained security camera footage in hopes that the public can identify an unnamed who is a potential suspect.

One of the suspects was identified as 40-year-old Deshawn Kemp and secured an arrest warrant charging him with one count of illegal use of a firearm.