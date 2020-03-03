SPD looking for theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help in finding two suspects accused of stealing.

Police say the alleged theft took place on Monday at the Home Depot store on Pines Road.

Police say the two suspects entered the store and committed a theft.

Police say they were able to grab an image of the suspects from surveillance cameras.

Suspect accused in the theft of the Home Depot store on Pines Road

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspects.

Please contact them at (318) 673-7373.

