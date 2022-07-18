SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released a photo of a truck possibly involved in a fatal hit and run and are asking the public to help identify it.

Officers were called to the 7000 block around 9:30 p.m. Friday to investigate after a man was hit by a vehicle. Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Jason Hamlet in the roadway, suffering severe injuries.

Hamlet was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Shreveport police are releasing a photo of a truck possibly involved in a fatal hit and run Friday and are asking the public to help identify it. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

During the investigation, police say witnesses told them they saw the victim crossing Linwood Avenue in front of a SporTran bus when they got hit by a passing vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this case or who might be able to identify the truck is asked to call police at 318-673-7300 #3. If people wish to remain anonymous, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.