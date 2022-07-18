SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released a photo of a truck possibly involved in a fatal hit and run and are asking the public to help identify it.
Officers were called to the 7000 block around 9:30 p.m. Friday to investigate after a man was hit by a vehicle. Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Jason Hamlet in the roadway, suffering severe injuries.
Hamlet was taken to the hospital where he later died.
During the investigation, police say witnesses told them they saw the victim crossing Linwood Avenue in front of a SporTran bus when they got hit by a passing vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.
Anyone with information about this case or who might be able to identify the truck is asked to call police at 318-673-7300 #3. If people wish to remain anonymous, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.