SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.

It happened Tuesday, July 23 along the 6800 block of Morrison Drive.

Investigators have released surveillance video they say was captured of the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or by its app, P3Tips.