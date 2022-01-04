SPD looking to find and visit with Target shopper who thought flat-screen TVs are free

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking help in finding a woman so they can give her the opportunity to pay for merchandise she apparently thought Target wanted to give her.

On Dec. 17, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a woman who walked out of the Target in the 7100 block of Youree Drive with two flat-screen televisions in her buggy.

She then went to her white SUV, loaded up the televisions, and was last seen driving off, televisions in tow.

During their follow-up investigation, Shreveport Property Crimes detectives were able to obtain surveillance video and photos of the suspect as she left the store without paying for the merchandise.

They hope anyone with information about this woman, where she might be, and where Target’s televisions are located is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, Ext. 3.

Or for those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app,