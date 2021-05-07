SPD: Man accidentally shoots himself after woman stabs him in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are investigating an accidental shooting and a stabbing that left a man injured in the Allendale neighborhood Friday night.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:10 p.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of Ashton Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a woman stabbed a man and when the man grabbed his gun to leave, he accidentally shot himself.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive from his injuries.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
