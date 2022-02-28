SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, arrested in connection with the theft of catalytic converters from city vehicles.

According to Shreveport police, 45-year-old Anthony Briskey is charged in connection with the Jan. 22 catalytic converter thefts from the City of Shreveport streets and drainage office at 1935 Claiborne Ave. A total of five City of Shreveport vehicles were damaged by the removal of the catalytic converters, police say.

Briskey is charged with simple burglary and property damage.

Shreveport police are encouraging residents to mark their vehicle’s catalytic converter with a distinguishing mark in order to identify in cases of theft.