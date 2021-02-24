SPD: Man arrested in Southwood shooting that wounded 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have made an arrest in one of two shootings Wednesday afternoon that left a man wounded less than 15 minutes after a drive-by shooting in Cedar Grove that sent a child and a teenager to the hospital.

Johnquavious Harris, 22, is charged with one count of aggravated battery for his alleged involvement in the shooting on Mackey Lane near Letha Loop in the city’s Southwood neighborhood just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to SPD, 22-year-old Johnquavious Harris is charged with one count of aggravated battery for his alleged involvement in the shooting on Mackey Lane near Letha Loop in the city’s Southwood neighborhood just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Corey Thomas, was shot in the leg. He was treated at the scene and is expected to survive.

SPD says officers responding to the shooting were able to quickly set up a perimeter and detain Harris in a nearby wooded area.

Through interviews with witnesses and the victim, investigators say they learned that Harris fired multiple shots at Thomas while walking towards him.

That shooting took place less than 15 minutes after officers were called to the reports of a drive-by shooting on E. 68th St. near Thornhill in Cedar Grove, where they found a girl believed to be 5 or 6 years of age and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims in that case were taken to the hospital. Police have not released information on any suspects or arrests.