SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars after police say they caught him in the act of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a local business Friday night.

SPD and LSUS police responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of Professional Drive in South Shreveport.

When they arrived, police say 31-year-old Bobby Martin was still on the property and was arrested on the scene. Police were able to use surveillance video to find the suspect and his tools.

Police say they found a duffle bag with a firearm and reciprocating saw inside, which they believe was his.

Only one vehicle had its converter removed, but SPD says detectives have evidence that he went under at least 15 cars at the business.

Martin was booked into Shreveport City Jail Friday night and charged with felony theft, attempted felony theft, and felon in possession of a firearm; there is no bond at this time.

Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering higher rewards for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for catalytic converter thefts. Call them today at 318-673-7373 or visit their app, P3Tips. Remember crime stoppers only wants your information, not your name.