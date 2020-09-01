SPD: Man caught on camera breaking into vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle in south Shreveport.

The burglary happened on Aug. 18 in the 2800 block of Alkay Dr.

Surveillance video from an area business showed the man walk up and break into the vehicle.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-130040 with your tip.

