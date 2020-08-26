SPD: Man charged, accused of breaking into 2 cars & trying to sell stolen items on Facebook

Jerry Sloane, 42, is charged with two counts of simple vehicle burglary and failing to register as a sex offender. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of breaking into two cars in the Shreve Island neighborhood and attempting to sell stolen items from the car burglaries on Facebook Marketplace.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 42-year-old Jerry Salone is charged with two counts of simple vehicle burglary in connection with two car break-ins in the 1000 block of River Walk Boulevard and the 1105 block of Island Park Boulevard. Salone is also charged with failing to have his sex offender identification.

SPD says on Monday, investigators received a call from a car burglary victim who saw their stolen items being sold on Facebook Marketplace. Through an “extensive” investigation, detectives say they were able to take the information from Facebook and ultimately link the car burglaries to Salone.

A search warrant was executed at Salone’s home Tuesday, and police say additional stolen property from at least one other vehicle burglary were found and seized. Detectives also learned that Salone was a registered sex offender through the Tulsa Police Department in Oklahoma and due to the nature of his charges is required to register for life.

Although Salone has been living in Shreveport since at least January 2020, he has made no attempt to register with the Shreveport Police Department or the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office as a sex offender.

Salone was taken into custody and arrested following interviews with SPD. Police say more charges against Salone are pending.

