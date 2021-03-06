SPD: Man charged in connection with shooting death of woman in MLK area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a woman mortally wounded by gunfire Friday morning in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 48-year-old Gilbert Fullerwood Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 39-year-old woman.

The fatal shooting happened on Friday, March 5 around 9:00 a.m. SPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the body of a woman on the side of the road on 7th St. at David Raines Rd.

Investigators say they worked tirelessly following multiple leads and utilizing the assistance of concerned citizens.

Evidence led detectives to believe that Fullerwood allegedly shot the 39-year-old woman multiple times which tragically resulted in her death.

Shreveport police encourage citizens to continue working with law enforcement to make communities safer.