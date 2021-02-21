SPD: Man critically injured in mid-morning Sunday shooting

SPD Sgt. Rodney Horton speaks (right) at the scene of a Sunday morning shooting. Note: shell casing markers and black tennis shoe in foreground. (Photo by Ya’Lisha Gatewood)

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the in the Shreve City area.

Just after 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot on Dee Street, near the Pier Landing apartments in the 3100 block of Knight Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries, and police began their investigation.

According to SPD Sgt. Rodney Horton, police believe the shooting was in connection with an altercation and there were several witnesses in the parking lot when police arrived.

Crime scene investigators were called to the scene and found numerous shell casings and are still sifting through evidence at the scene.

Police have detained one person believed to have been involved in the altercation, and detectives are interviewing witnesses are at the Shreveport Police Department.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details in this developing story as they become available.