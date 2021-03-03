SPD: Man critically injured in shooting on Milton Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 5:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 3100 block of Milton Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are searching for witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers.
