SPD: Man critically injured in shooting on Milton Street

Shreveport police on the scene of a shooting in the 3100 block of Milton Street that left a man fighting for his life Tuesday afternoon on Wednesday, March 3. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 5:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 3100 block of Milton Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are searching for witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers.