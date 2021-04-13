SPD: Man critically wounded in shooting on DuPont Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a man wounded by gunfire in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 6:39 p.m. about a shooting in the 2500 block of DuPont Street.

When SPD arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.