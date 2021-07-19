SPD: Man dead after being shot in the head in Lakeside

Shreveport Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Lakeside neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a shooting in the Lakeside neighborhood leaves one person dead.

Police were called to a shooting in the 2700 block of Milam Street around 8:30 Sunday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.