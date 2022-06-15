SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them locate a man they say burglarized a business in early May.

According to police on May 4 officers responded to a business burglary in the 100 block of E Kings Hwy. When they arrived they learned that a brick was used to shatter the front glass of the business and steal items.

SPD identified 40-year-old Christopher Boykin as the suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest. Boykin is wanted on a charge of simple burglary.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in solving this case, is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. To supply an anonymous tip contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or use their P3Tips app.