SPD: Man found shot to death outside of Lakeside Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man mortally wounded by gunfire outside of an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood Wednesday night.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:06 p.m. about a shooting in the 2300 block of Carrie Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds.
SPD says the Caddo Parish coroner has been notified and detectives are on the scene.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.