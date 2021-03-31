SPD: Man found shot to death outside of Lakeside Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man mortally wounded by gunfire outside of an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:06 p.m. about a shooting in the 2300 block of Carrie Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds.

SPD says the Caddo Parish coroner has been notified and detectives are on the scene.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.