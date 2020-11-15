SPD: Man gunned down in drive-by shooting outside of Linwood Homes Apartments

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is fighting for his life following a drive-by shooting outside of an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Linwood neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 8:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 7000 block of Bernstein Avenue. When police arrived at the Linwood Homes Apartments, they found a young man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned the victim was standing outside the fence of the apartment when a dark-colored car drove up and fired more than 20 rounds at him.

If anyone has information about the shooting, please contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Include CAD # 20-165769 with your tip.

