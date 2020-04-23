SPD: Man in custody after opening fire at downtown Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been taken into custody after opening fire late Wednesday at a downtown Shreveport hotel, according to police.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Lake Street. Police say the man, whose name has not been released, appeared to be randomly shooting inside and outside the hotel and that it is not clear whether he shot at anyone.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police were able to take the man into custody with the assistance of an SPD K9.

