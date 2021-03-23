SPD: Man in custody after police chase leads to crash near state fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was taken into custody and a Shreveport police officer was injured in a crash following a pursuit in the Queensborough neighborhood Monday evening.

According to SPD, the high-speed chase happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pershing Boulevard at Livestock Boulevard and Hudson Street near the state fairgrounds.

Police say during the pursuit, an officer lost control of his cruiser and crashed. He had minor leg pain and was taken to a local hospital. The officer’s patrol car was moderately damaged from the crash.

SPD says they have a man in custody who also crashed during the pursuit. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and he is expected to survive from his injuries.