SPD: Man shot during attempted home burglary in Ingleside neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood where a man was injured by gunfire during an attempted home burglary Wednesday evening.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting happened around 4:36 p.m. in the 1600 block of Claiborne Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The shooter reportedly broke into the victim’s home and shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and he is expected to survive from his injuries.

Shreveport police say the shooter was wearing a mask, a black muscle shirt, and black jogging pants. Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

