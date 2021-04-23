SPD: Man shot in head during dispute inside of convenience store on Hollywood Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police say a man was shot in the head following a dispute inside of a convenience store in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Friday night.
Dispatchers received a call around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting in the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue. When Shreveport police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting was stemmed from an argument.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.