SPD: Man shot in head during dispute inside of convenience store on Hollywood Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police say a man was shot in the head following a dispute inside of a convenience store in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Friday night.

Dispatchers received a call around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting in the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue. When Shreveport police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting was stemmed from an argument.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.