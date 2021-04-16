SPD: Man shot multiple times at W. Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at a West Shreveport apartment complex.

According to dispatch records, the officers were called to the Ashton Pines apartments on W. 70th Street between Rasberry Lane and Pines Road just after 3 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot “six or seven times” and taken by a family member to Willis Knighton North in a private vehicle with potentially life-threatening wounds. He was later taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.