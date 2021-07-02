SPD: Man sitting in his car shot to death at intersection in Sunset Acres

Shreveport police on the scene of a shooting in the Sunset Acres neighborhood where a man was fatally shot in the head while standing at the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Canal Boulevard on Friday, July 2. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood where a man was shot to death while sitting in his car at an intersection Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Canal Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. about a shooting.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man inside of a car who was mortally wounded by gunfire. Police learned that multiple shots were fired at him and one of the bullets struck him in the head.

SPD says they are they are canvassing the neighborhood and nearby businesses surveillance video for evidence.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.