SPD: Man wanted for shooting in MLK area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man wanted for a shooting in the Martin Luther King area.

The shooting happened back on May 11 in the 3400 block of Martin Luther Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, two men were arguing outside of a store, when one of them started firing shots at the other, striking his car.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please include Cad# 20-075421 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.