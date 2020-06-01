SPD: Man wanted in bike theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man wanted for stealing a bike.

The theft happened on April 23 in the 600 block of Benton Kelly Dr.

Surveillance video showed a white male enter the secured property and take a bike left by a fellow employee.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-080561 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.