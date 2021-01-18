UPDATE: Shreveport man arrested in connection to South Lakeshore shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UPDATE: A Shreveport man has been arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail in connection to a fatal South Lakeshore shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives need your help finding a man who is believed to be responsible for shooting a man in Shreveport’s South Lakeshore neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, around 8 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found an adult male that had been fatally shot in the chest. Police say the man died from his injury at the scene.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation.

Detectives were able to locate and interview multiple witnesses to this shooting. Based on the evidence and witness statements, investigators were able to identify 47-year-old Mawu Goodrum as the shooter.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant charging Goodrum with one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Goodrum should be considered armed and dangerous.