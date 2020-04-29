SPD: Man wounded by gunfire in Cedar Grove shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood where a man was wounded by gunfire Tuesday night.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 73rd Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says they are talking to residents in the neighborhood. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

