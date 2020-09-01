SPD: Man wounded in Malcolm Street shooting, reportedly shot by friend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood where a man was wounded by gunfire after being reportedly shot by his friend.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.

When SPD arrived at the scene, they found a man with “multiple” gunshot wounds, and he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The victim reported to officers that he knows the alleged shooter and that the gunman is a friend of his. Shreveport police say they are not releasing the identity of the shooter at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.